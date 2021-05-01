National Bankshares Trims Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Target Price to C$3.50

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$3.90 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRZ. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an underperform market weight rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Transat A.T. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Transat A.T. from a tender rating to a reduce rating and cut their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$4.04.

Shares of Transat A.T. stock opened at C$4.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$10.06. The company has a market cap of C$184.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.20.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$41.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Transat A.T. will post -4.4899993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

