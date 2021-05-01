National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $40.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NATI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.