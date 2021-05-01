Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%.
Shares of NMM stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 8.23%.
Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.
Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.