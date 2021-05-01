Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%.

Shares of NMM stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

