NEAR Protocol Trading Up 29.6% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $104.89 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $5.47 or 0.00009425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00058908 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.45 or 0.00314536 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00028734 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009980 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,460,730 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

