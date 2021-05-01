Nelson Munpun Wong Sells 5,000 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

