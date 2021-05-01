Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €63.15 ($74.29).

Shares of NEM opened at €62.00 ($72.94) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.59. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1-year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

