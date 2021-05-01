Nestlé’s (NSRGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSRGY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.00.

NSRGY stock opened at $119.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $103.18 and a 12-month high of $122.63. The stock has a market cap of $344.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.20 and its 200 day moving average is $113.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $3.0658 per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.4% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 63,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,344,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,664 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

