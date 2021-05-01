NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $739,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 35.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $74.69 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $78.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.