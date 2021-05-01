Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $342.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $340.00 to $342.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $590.90.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $513.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $527.15 and its 200 day moving average is $520.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

