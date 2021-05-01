Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $720.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price reduced by Pivotal Research from $750.00 to $720.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $590.90.

NFLX opened at $513.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $527.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Netflix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $106,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

