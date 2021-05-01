New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NGD shares. Raymond James set a $2.25 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lowered New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.66. 2,322,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,282,455. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

