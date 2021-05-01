New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,856 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ciena were worth $11,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 3,705.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

NYSE CIEN opened at $50.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $137,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,815 shares of company stock worth $2,364,439 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

