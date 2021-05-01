New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.04 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Alan West sold 11,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $1,161,821.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $114.07 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $119.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

