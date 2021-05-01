New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of NRG Energy worth $13,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRG opened at $35.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.72.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

