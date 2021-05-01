New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 130,518 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,518 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of People’s United Financial worth $11,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,390 shares of company stock worth $3,919,730. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

