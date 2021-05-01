New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,277 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VAC. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,340.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $2,549,501 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $177.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.27 and a 52-week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

