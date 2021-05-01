New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,600 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 352,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,802 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,910,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,695,000 after acquiring an additional 213,226 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,762,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,744,000 after acquiring an additional 80,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $83,547,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Gentex by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,103,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,372,000 after buying an additional 277,073 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,460. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

