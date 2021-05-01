Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 15863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -103.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

