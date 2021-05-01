Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEWT. TheStreet raised Newtek Business Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point raised Newtek Business Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. Newtek Business Services has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37. The company has a market cap of $624.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter worth about $228,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 78.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 255.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

