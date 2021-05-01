Newton Coin Project Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $60,464.40 and approximately $44.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.