NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a quick ratio of 1,712.96. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

