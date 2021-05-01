NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,069. The company has a current ratio of 1,712.96, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NREF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

