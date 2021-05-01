NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 117.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $3,221,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $673.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $632.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $485.01 and a 1 year high of $683.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.20). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.39.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

