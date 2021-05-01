NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 279.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

NYSE:TM opened at $150.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $163.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.76.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TM. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.