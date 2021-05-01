NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $31,000 in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.07% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 25,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KAPR opened at $27.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $27.55.

