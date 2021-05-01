NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,628,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000.

Shares of IPOE stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

