Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $17,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $130.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $132.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 155.88, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.32.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

