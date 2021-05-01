Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 22,580 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,580 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $17,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $40.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Insiders sold a total of 136,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

