Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,020 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in McKesson by 686.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in McKesson by 14.5% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 734.1% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $187.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $125.65 and a 52 week high of $198.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

