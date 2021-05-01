Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 141,287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 495.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,352 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,600,000 after acquiring an additional 238,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,815. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

