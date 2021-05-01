Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.760-4.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.38 billion-$7.38 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDEKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nitto Denko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nitto Denko from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.32. Nitto Denko has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $49.21.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nitto Denko will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

