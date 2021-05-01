Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.760-4.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.38 billion-$7.38 billion.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDEKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nitto Denko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nitto Denko from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.32. Nitto Denko has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $49.21.
About Nitto Denko
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
