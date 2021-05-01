NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the March 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NN Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NN Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.96. 14,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,811. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.07. NN Group has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $25.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

