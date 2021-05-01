Noah Coin Market Cap Hits $12,316.97 (NOAHP)

Noah Coin (CURRENCY:NOAHP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Noah Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Noah Coin has a total market capitalization of $12,316.97 and $18,123.00 worth of Noah Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Noah Coin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00064022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00283774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $641.73 or 0.01102901 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00026986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.33 or 0.00703494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,078.85 or 0.99817060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Noah Coin

Noah Coin’s total supply is 216,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 131,656,984 coins. Noah Coin’s official Twitter account is @NOAHCOIN_Proj and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noah Coin Coin Trading

