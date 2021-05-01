Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Nokia updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Nokia stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. 67,006,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,012,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06.

Get Nokia alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nokia stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOK. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.