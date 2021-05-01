Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded to Buy by SEB Equity Research

SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NOK has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. SEB Equities upgraded Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 67,006,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,012,867. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Nokia by 3,404.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.