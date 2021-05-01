Norges Bank Invests $207,000 in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $163,227,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,907,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,245,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,184,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,326,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $38.70 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

