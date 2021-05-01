Norges Bank Makes New $448,000 Investment in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRON. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,600,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,934,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,603,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,367,000.

In other Kronos Bio news, Director Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $415,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,758 shares of company stock worth $3,875,475.

KRON stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

