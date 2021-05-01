Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

