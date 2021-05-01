NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.82

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €47.82 ($56.26) and last traded at €46.60 ($54.82), with a volume of 50522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €47.64 ($56.05).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOEJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NORMA Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.44 ($53.46).

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 261.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.73.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

