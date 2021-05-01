Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NHYDY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday. DNB Markets cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

