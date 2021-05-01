North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. North American Construction Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.600-1.900 EPS.

NYSE:NOA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,386. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $403.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $13.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

