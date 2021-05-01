Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $39,445.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares in the company, valued at $707,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.