Northland Securities Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $116.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective hoisted by Northland Securities from $96.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

