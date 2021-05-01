Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a report released on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.38%.

In related news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $683,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,110 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $29,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,701.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 186,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,348,000 after purchasing an additional 135,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 101,686 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.