Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises about 1.9% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 170,286 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $13,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS opened at $85.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.56. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.