Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 38.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $85.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

