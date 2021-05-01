Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis stock opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

