NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Posts Earnings Results

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

NVCR stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.10. 762,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,091. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,074.27 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $220.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.89.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $18,957,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 648,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,506,553.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

