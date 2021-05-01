NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $205.50, but opened at $195.00. NovoCure shares last traded at $199.66, with a volume of 3,278 shares trading hands.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NovoCure by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,074.27 and a beta of 1.29.

About NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

