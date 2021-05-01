NuStar Energy L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend by 58.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NS opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.62. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

